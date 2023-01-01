Dating from 1435, half-timbered Nantclwyd y Dre is thought to be the oldest town house in Wales. It originally belonged to a family of weavers and it retains a palpable sense of antiquity. The rooms have been restored and furnished to reflect the era of each addition, offering a window into the world of the various families that lived in them. The 13th-century Lord's Garden, behind the house, has been restored and is once again a green and pleasant place.

A 'bat-cam' invades the privacy of the colony of lesser horseshoe bats that resides in the attic – they're the smallest (with bodies about the size of a plum) and rarest bat species in Britain.