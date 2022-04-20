Cardigan Castle holds an important place in Welsh culture, having been the venue for the first competitive National Eisteddfod, held in 1176 under the…
Ceredigion
Bordered by Cardigan Bay on one side and the Cambrian Mountains on the other, Ceredigion (pronounced with a 'dig', not a 'didge') is an ancient Welsh kingdom founded by the 5th-century chieftain Ceredig. The rural communities here escaped the population influxes of the south’s coal-mining valleys and the north’s slate-mining towns, and, consequently, the Welsh language is stronger here than in any other part of the country except Gwynedd and Anglesey.
The lack of heavy industry also left Ceredigion with some of Britain's cleanest beaches that, with no train access south of Aberystwyth, tend to be pleasantly uncrowded. Adding to the isolation is the natural barrier known as the 'Green Desert of Wales' – the barren uplands of the Cambrian Mountains. Despite recent interest fuelled by the locally made bilingual detective series Hinterland/Y Gwyll, Ceredigion's sandy coves, river valleys, quiet market towns and arid mountains are as off-the-beaten-track as Wales gets.
Explore Ceredigion
- CCardigan Castle
Cardigan Castle holds an important place in Welsh culture, having been the venue for the first competitive National Eisteddfod, held in 1176 under the…
- LLlanerchaeron
This beautifully maintained Georgian country estate offers a fascinating insight into the life of the Welsh gentry and their staff 200 years ago. The…
- NNational Library of Wales
On a hilltop east of town with a sensational view of Cardigan Bay, the National Library is a cultural powerhouse. Founded in 1916, it holds millions of…
- CCardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Centre
You can learn more about Cardigan Bay's marine life here (in New Quay, 7 miles from Aberaeron) and also join a dolphin-survey boat trip, as researchers…
- HHafod Estate
Nearly 200 hectares of sublime, picturesque grounds await at Hafod Estate, a lovely Georgian park not far from Devil's Bridge. Five walks of between 1…
- DDevil's Bridge
Mysterious Devil's Bridge spans the Rheidol Valley on the lush western slopes of Plynlimon (Pumlumon Fawr; 752m) where the Rivers Mynach and Rheidol…
- CCeredigion Museum
This museum is in the three-storey Coliseum, which opened in 1905 as a theatre, then from 1932 served as a cinema promising 'amusement without vulgarity'…
- MMwnt Church
This lovely, lonely church, 5 miles from Cardigan along winding country lanes leading to sea cliffs, is striking for its simplicity and remoteness…
- SStrata Florida
On an isolated, peaceful site southeast of Aberystwyth lies this ruined Cistercian abbey. The best preserved remnant is a simple, complete arched doorway,…
