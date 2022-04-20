Mid-Wales

Bordered by the dramatic landscapes of two national parks, Mid-Wales is often overlooked. Yet this region of plunging coastline, wooded river valleys and small market towns is something of a well-kept secret. As devotees of the bilingual detective series Hinterland (or Y Gwyll, filmed throughout the region) know, this is Wales at its most rural, a sweep of undulating hills that the Industrial Revolution bypassed. Criss-crossed with country lanes and dedicated cycling and walking routes, it's an excellent area to explore under your own steam.

Apart from exuberant, student-populated Aberystwyth, you won't find much excitement in the urban areas, but in any case, it's the places in between, and the people who live in them, that are far more interesting. From struggling farmers to pioneers of sustainable development and the weird and wacky minds of Britain's smallest town, the region reveals more about the Welsh than you may ever have imagined.

Explore Mid-Wales

  • Centre for Alternative Technology

    A small but dedicated band of enthusiasts have spent 40 years practising sustainability at the thought-provoking CAT, set in the Dyfi Unesco Biosphere…

  • P

    Powis Castle

    Surrounded by magnificent gardens, the redbrick Powis Castle was originally constructed in the 13th century by Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, prince of Powys,…

  • C

    Cardigan Castle

    Cardigan Castle holds an important place in Welsh culture, having been the venue for the first competitive National Eisteddfod, held in 1176 under the…

  • M

    MOMA Machynlleth

    Housed partly in the Tabernacle, a former Wesleyan chapel, the Museum of Modern Art exhibits work by contemporary Welsh artists in a permanent collection…

  • G

    Gregynog Hall

    While Gregynog Hall has been here in some form for 800 years, its current mock-Tudor manifestation – notable as one of the first uses of concrete in…

  • L

    Llanerchaeron

    This beautifully maintained Georgian country estate offers a fascinating insight into the life of the Welsh gentry and their staff 200 years ago. The…

  • S

    St Nicholas' Church

    Evocative Norman St Nicholas' Church dates from 1226 and boasts a vaulted ceiling decorated with intricate coloured bosses, a beautifully carved pre…

  • N

    National Library of Wales

    On a hilltop east of town with a sensational view of Cardigan Bay, the National Library is a cultural powerhouse. Founded in 1916, it holds millions of…

  • O

    Oriel Davies Gallery

    One of Wales' leading contemporary spaces hosting often edgy national and international exhibitions, Oriel Davies is the largest visual-arts venue in the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mid-Wales.

