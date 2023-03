The three waterfalls and refreshing pools at Ba Ho Falls are in a forested area 23km north of Nha Trang and about 2km west of Phu Huu village. Turn off Hwy 1 just north of Quyen Restaurant and you'll find them a 20-minute walk from the parking area. It's fun clambering upstream through the pools, though they are slippery; good footwear is recommended as it takes an hour of tough trekking to see all three falls.