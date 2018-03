Welcome to Ca Na

During the 16th century, princes of the Cham royal family would fish and hunt tigers, elephants and rhinoceros in the Ca Na region. Today this busy little fishing port is better known for its white-sand beaches, which are dotted with huge granite boulders and quite popular with domestic tourists. The best of the beach is just off Hwy 1, a kilometre north of the centre. It’s a beautiful spot, but it’s tough to ignore the constant honking and rumble of trucks.