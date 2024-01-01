Tomb of Gia Long

Hue

Emperor Gia Long founded the Nguyen dynasty in 1802 and ruled until 1819. Both the emperor and his queen are buried here. Badly damaged during the American War, the now restored tomb is around 14km south of Hue and 3km from the west bank of the Perfume River. It can be reached by boat from the jetty near the Tomb of Minh Mang.

Nearby Hue attractions

1. Tomb of Minh Mang

2.5 MILES

Planned during Minh Mang’s reign (1820–40) but built by his successor, Thieu Tri, this majestic tomb, on the west bank of the Perfume River, is renowned…

2. Tomb of Khai Dinh

2.57 MILES

This hillside monument is a synthesis of Vietnamese and European elements. Most of the tomb’s grandiose exterior is covered in darkened, weathered…

3. Ho Thuy Tien Abandoned Water Park

3.37 MILES

Closed for mysterious reasons in 2006, this long-abandoned water park outside Hue centres on a dramatic dragon head poking from the waters of Thuy Tien…

4. Tomb of Thieu Tri

4.08 MILES

The only royal tomb not enclosed by a wall, the monument of Thieu Tri (built 1848) has a similar floor plan to his father Minh Mang’s tomb, but is…

5. Nam Giao Esplanade

5.28 MILES

This three-tiered esplanade was once the most important religious site in Vietnam, the place where the Nguyen emperors made animal sacrifices and…

6. Tomb of Tu Duc

5.3 MILES

This tomb (completed in 1867) is the most popular, imposing and impressive of the royal mausoleums, designed by Emperor Tu Duc himself before his death…

7. Tu Hieu Pagoda

5.53 MILES

Nestled in a pine forest, this pagoda was built in 1843 and later co-opted by eunuchs from the Citadel. Today 70 monks reside at Tu Hieu; they welcome…

8. Bao Quoc Pagoda

6.43 MILES

Founded in 1670, this hilltop pagoda is on the southern bank of the Perfume River and has a striking triple-gated entrance reached via a wide staircase…