Emperor Gia Long founded the Nguyen dynasty in 1802 and ruled until 1819. Both the emperor and his queen are buried here. Badly damaged during the American War, the now restored tomb is around 14km south of Hue and 3km from the west bank of the Perfume River. It can be reached by boat from the jetty near the Tomb of Minh Mang.
Tomb of Gia Long
Hue
