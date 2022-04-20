Northwest Vietnam, with its rocky, cone-like mountains, high vistas and deep valleys, encompasses some of the most extreme geography in the country – if not all of Southeast Asia. Travelling to the more remote parts of the region takes time and effort, but those short on either can stick around Sapa, the surrounding hills of which are a microcosm of the region as a whole.

Northwest Vietnam's people and culture are additional draws, and those mountains are home to a variety of ethnic groups, not to mention the scenic villages where they live and the colourful markets where they shop.