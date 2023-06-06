Sapa

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Overview of rice terraces and mountain terrain in Cat Cat village.

Matt Munro

Overview

Established as a hill station by the French colonialists in 1922, Sapa today is the tourism centre of the northwest.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Woman selling green vegetables at Sapa market.

    Sapa Market

    Sapa

    Turfed out of central Sapa and now in a purpose-built modern building near the bus station, Sapa Market is still interesting, and hill-tribe people from…

  • Fansipan Cable Car

    Fansipan Cable Car

    Sapa

    Towering above Sapa are the Hoang Lien Mountains, once known to the French as the Tonkinese Alps and now a national park. These mountains include the…

  • Tram Ton Pass

    Tram Ton Pass

    Sapa

    The road between Sapa and Lai Chau crosses the Tram Ton Pass on the northern side of Mt Fansipan, 15km from Sapa. At 1900m it's Vietnam’s highest mountain…

  • Sapa Museum

    Sapa Museum

    Sapa

    An excellent showcase of the history and ethnology of the Sapa area, including the French colonial era. Dusty exhibitions overview the various ethnic…

  • Sapa Church

    Sapa Church

    Sapa

    Sapa's small stone church was built by the French and is still a central landmark. It opens for Mass on Sunday and on certain evenings for prayers.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Sapa

Terraced rice fields at sunrise, Vietnam agriculture, asia, asian, background, bali, cordilleras, culture, farm, field, food, grass, green, landscape, laos, mountain, nature, paddy, philippines, plant, plantation, rice, rural, sapa, terrace, terraced, travel, tropical, vietnam

Hiking

A first-time guide to Sapa, Vietnam

Jan 27, 2025 • 10 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Sapa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Sapa