Bac Ha

Vua Meo, French colonial villa. Bac Ha, Vietnam

Overview

Sleepy Bac Ha wakes up for the riot of color and commerce that is its Sunday market, when the lanes fill with villagers who flock in from the hills and valleys. Once the barter, buy and sell is done and the day-tripper tourist buses from Sapa have left, the town rolls over and goes back to bed for the rest of the week.

    Bac Ha Market

    Bac Ha

    This Sunday market is Bac Ha’s big draw. There's an increasing range of handicrafts for sale, but it’s still pretty much a local affair. Bac Ha Market is…

  • Vietnam, near Bac Ha, Flower Hmong brightly coloured fabrics for sale at Can Cau market

    Can Cau Market

    Bac Ha

    This small market, 20km north of Bac Ha, attracts a growing number of visitors. Some tours from Sapa now visit Can Cau on Saturday before moving on to Bac…

  • Vua Meo, French colonial villa. Bac Ha, Vietnam

    Vua Meo

    Bac Ha

    The outlandish Vua Meo, built in 1921 by the French to keep the Tay chief Hoang A Tuong happily ensconced in style, is a bizarre palace constructed in a…

  • Flower Hmong women shopping Coc Ly market

    Coc Ly Market

    Bac Ha

    The Coc Ly Market attracts Dzao, Flower Hmong, Tay and Nung people from the surrounding hills. It’s about 35km southwest of Bac Ha. Operators in Bac Ha…

  • Lung Phin Market

    Lung Phin Market

    Bac Ha

    Lung Phin market is between Can Cau market and Bac Ha, about 12km from town. It’s less busy than other markets, with a really local feel, and is a good…

  • Sin Cheng Market

    Sin Cheng Market

    Bac Ha

    This market, in the remote border area of Si Ma Cai, 40km from Bac Ha, is a vibrant and chaotic weekly hub for the local Nung and Thulao ethnic minorities…

  • Hoang Thu Pho Waterfall

    Hoang Thu Pho Waterfall

    Bac Ha

    There’s a waterfall near Huang Thu Pho village, about 12km west of Bac Ha, which has a pool big enough for swimming.

