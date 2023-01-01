Muong Cultural Museum

One potential stopover between Hanoi and Mai Chau is this centre founded by Hanoi artist Vu Duc Hieu to showcase the culture of the local Muong ethnic minority and the quirky art and sculpture of the owner. There's a collection of Muong artefacts, but the highlight is the sprawling 5-hectare complex itself, which is home to traditional buildings and open-air art pieces.

The museum is 8km southwest of Hoa Binh (3km off the main highway to Mai Chau); a xe om costs around 50,000d and a taxi 80,000d.

Simple accommodation is available at the museum.