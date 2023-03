This interesting weekly market, 30km northwest of Mai Chau, makes for a fine excursion. The back section has a small but high-quality section of batiks and embroideries made by the local Black Hmong people. The market is in Xi Linh, 500m south of the main Hoa Binh–Son La highway; turn off opposite the petrol station.

On the way back to town, pop into Mai Chau's own Sunday market.