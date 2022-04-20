Mai Chau

The scenic green valley of Mai Chau

Set in an idyllic valley, hemmed in by hills, the Mai Chau area is a world away from Hanoi's hustle. The small town of Mai Chau itself is unappealing, but just outside the patchwork of rice fields rolls out, speckled by tiny Thai villages where visitors doss down for the night in traditional stilt houses and wake up to a rural soundtrack defined by gurgling irrigation streams and birdsong.

  • Pa Co Market

    Pa Co Market

    Mai Chau

    This interesting weekly market, 30km northwest of Mai Chau, makes for a fine excursion. The back section has a small but high-quality section of batiks…

  • Mai Chau Market

    Mai Chau Market

    Mai Chau

    Mai Chau's main central market spills out onto the surrounding streets every Sunday morning.

