Founded in 1946, this Theravada Buddhist pagoda serves the Khmer community in HCMC. The peaceful grounds include living quarters for about 30 monks, a library and a Pali school. The main shrine has 14 Buddha statues and the shrine ceiling and walls are covered in vivid paintings of scenes from the life of the Buddha. Worshippers are most plentiful on weekends and Khmer holidays. The main entrance is on Đ Hoang Sa.