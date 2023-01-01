TO GO WITH: VIETNAM-MILITARY-TET-OFFENSIVE by Franck ZELLER.Ngo Van Lap, son of Pho Binh restaurant's owner Ngo Toai, a Viet Cong agent, shows in Ho Chi Minh-City, 28 January 2008, the meeting room in the restaurant where was ordered the start of the Vietnam War's Tet 1968 offensive. AFP PHOTO/HOANG DINH Nam (Photo credit should read HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images)

A humble noodle-soup restaurant may seem an unusual attraction, but there's more to Pho Binh than meets the eye. This was the secret headquarters of the Viet Cong (Vietnamese Communists; VC) in Saigon and from here they planned their attacks on the US embassy and other Saigon targets during the Tet Offensive of 1968. One wonders how many US soldiers ate here, completely unaware. After breakfast or lunch, don't forget to head upstairs for interesting photographs and a mini-museum.

