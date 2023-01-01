Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine

A lovely piece of traditional architecture in itself, this absorbing and very well-stocked museum with over a dozen exhibition rooms affords fascinating insights into local medical practices, which are heavily influenced by China. While you're here, catch the short film about Vietnamese medicine, A Century of Health Care Experiences, and be sure to delve into the world of East Asian potions and remedies through the ages. Don't miss the Cham tower at the top, equipped with a fertility symbol.