Separated from West Lake (Ho Tay) only by Ð Thanh Nien, this lake is lined with flame trees. During the 18th century the Trinh lords built a palace on the lakeside; it was later transformed into a reformatory for wayward royal concubines, who were condemned to spend their days weaving pure white silk. It's not much to look at but makes for a quiet stroll.

US Lieutenant Commander John McCain (later becoming the Republican nominee for the US presidency in 2008) was famously photographed being dragged, and subsequently captured, from Truc Bach Lake in 1967.