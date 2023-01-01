Shaded by huge trees, Quan Thanh Temple was established during the Ly dynasty (1010–1225) and was dedicated to Tran Vo (God of the North), whose symbols of power were the tortoise and the snake. A bronze statue and bell date from 1677 and there's a fascinating copy of an ancient map of old Hanoi in chu nho (Chinese characters) and chu nom (Vietnamese script) in the main hall. The temple is on the shores of Truc Bach Lake, near the West Lake.

Find it at the intersection of Ð Thanh Nien and P Quan Thanh.