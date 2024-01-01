Near the southern bank of West Lake, Ð Thuy Khue features dozens of outdoor seafood restaurants. The level of competition is evident by the daredevil touts who literally throw themselves in front of oncoming traffic to steer people towards their tables. You can eat well here for about 150,000d per person.
Ðuong Thuy Khue
Hanoi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.03 MILES
Set amidst landscaped grounds near the centre of Hanoi, the Temple of Literature honours Vietnam's finest scholars, and also offers visitors a chance to…
1.42 MILES
This thought-provoking site is all that remains of the former Hoa Lo Prison, ironically nicknamed the ‘Hanoi Hilton’ by US prisoners of war (POWs) during…
1.47 MILES
Legend claims that, in the mid-15th century, heaven sent Emperor Le Loi a magical sword, which he used to drive the Chinese from Vietnam. After the…
National Museum of Vietnamese History
2 MILES
Built between 1925 and 1932, this architecturally impressive museum was formerly home to the École Française d’Extrême-Orient. Its architect, Ernest…
2.34 MILES
This fabulous collection relating to Vietnam's ethnic minorities features well-presented tribal art, artefacts and everyday objects gathered from across…
1.16 MILES
In the heart of the Old Quarter, the small Bach Ma Temple (literally 'White Horse Temple') is said to be the oldest temple in the city, though much of the…
1.71 MILES
This excellent and highly informative museum showcases the roles of women in Vietnamese society and culture. Labelled in English and French, exhibits…
1.34 MILES
One of the Old Quarter’s best-restored properties, this traditional merchants’ house is sparsely but beautifully decorated, with rooms filled with fine…
Nearby Hanoi attractions
0.11 MILES
Shaded by huge trees, Quan Thanh Temple was established during the Ly dynasty (1010–1225) and was dedicated to Tran Vo (God of the North), whose symbols…
0.16 MILES
This opulent restored colonial pile was flung up in 1906 as the Palace for the Governor General of Indochina. The yellow (a colour of communism) beaux…
0.28 MILES
This humble, traditional stilt house where Ho lived intermittently from 1958 to 1969 is set in a well-tended garden adjacent to a carp-filled pond and has…
0.31 MILES
Separated from West Lake (Ho Tay) only by Ð Thanh Nien, this lake is lined with flame trees. During the 18th century the Trinh lords built a palace on the…
0.37 MILES
One of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam, Tran Quoc Pagoda looks new with its clean orange bricks. What gives it a photogenic advantage is the backdrop of the…
6. Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Complex
0.38 MILES
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Complex is an important place of pilgrimage for many Vietnamese. A traffic-free area of botanical gardens, monuments, memorials…
0.41 MILES
In the tradition of Lenin, Stalin and Mao, Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum is a monumental marble edifice. Contrary to Ho Chi Minh’s desire for a simple cremation…
0.42 MILES
The city’s largest lake, West Lake is 15km in circumference and ringed by upmarket suburbs, including the predominantly expat Tay Ho district. On the…