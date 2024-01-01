Ðuong Thuy Khue

Hanoi

Near the southern bank of West Lake, Ð Thuy Khue features dozens of outdoor seafood restaurants. The level of competition is evident by the daredevil touts who literally throw themselves in front of oncoming traffic to steer people towards their tables. You can eat well here for about 150,000d per person.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Interior of the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu, home to the shrine to Confucius named Van Mieu.

    Temple of Literature

    1.03 MILES

    Set amidst landscaped grounds near the centre of Hanoi, the Temple of Literature honours Vietnam's finest scholars, and also offers visitors a chance to…

  • Hoa Lo Prison, an infamous prison built by French colonists where American POW were kept during Vietnam war.

    Hoa Lo Prison Museum

    1.42 MILES

    This thought-provoking site is all that remains of the former Hoa Lo Prison, ironically nicknamed the ‘Hanoi Hilton’ by US prisoners of war (POWs) during…

  • 500px Photo ID: 59308186 - Hoan Kiem Lake is in the center of the capital city, Hanoi.

    Hoan Kiem Lake

    1.47 MILES

    Legend claims that, in the mid-15th century, heaven sent Emperor Le Loi a magical sword, which he used to drive the Chinese from Vietnam. After the…

  • National Museum of Vietnamese History

    National Museum of Vietnamese History

    2 MILES

    Built between 1925 and 1932, this architecturally impressive museum was formerly home to the École Française d’Extrême-Orient. Its architect, Ernest…

  • Museum of Ethnology, exterior.

    Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

    2.34 MILES

    This fabulous collection relating to Vietnam's ethnic minorities features well-presented tribal art, artefacts and everyday objects gathered from across…

  • Bach Ma Temple, Hanoi, Vietnam, Indochina, Southeast Asia, Asia

    Bach Ma Temple

    1.16 MILES

    In the heart of the Old Quarter, the small Bach Ma Temple (literally 'White Horse Temple') is said to be the oldest temple in the city, though much of the…

  • Vietnamese Women’s Museum

    Vietnamese Women’s Museum

    1.71 MILES

    This excellent and highly informative museum showcases the roles of women in Vietnamese society and culture. Labelled in English and French, exhibits…

  • HANOI, VIETNAM - AUG 20, 2018: 87 Ma May street old house, Ha Noi, Vietnam. Second floor; Shutterstock ID 1460756816; full: Digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1460756816

    Heritage House

    1.34 MILES

    One of the Old Quarter’s best-restored properties, this traditional merchants’ house is sparsely but beautifully decorated, with rooms filled with fine…

Nearby Hanoi attractions

1. Quan Thanh Temple

0.11 MILES

Shaded by huge trees, Quan Thanh Temple was established during the Ly dynasty (1010–1225) and was dedicated to Tran Vo (God of the North), whose symbols…

2. Presidential Palace

0.16 MILES

This opulent restored colonial pile was flung up in 1906 as the Palace for the Governor General of Indochina. The yellow (a colour of communism) beaux…

3. Ho Chi Minh’s Stilt House

0.28 MILES

This humble, traditional stilt house where Ho lived intermittently from 1958 to 1969 is set in a well-tended garden adjacent to a carp-filled pond and has…

4. Truc Bach Lake

0.31 MILES

Separated from West Lake (Ho Tay) only by Ð Thanh Nien, this lake is lined with flame trees. During the 18th century the Trinh lords built a palace on the…

5. Tran Quoc Pagoda

0.37 MILES

One of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam, Tran Quoc Pagoda looks new with its clean orange bricks. What gives it a photogenic advantage is the backdrop of the…

6. Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Complex

0.38 MILES

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Complex is an important place of pilgrimage for many Vietnamese. A traffic-free area of botanical gardens, monuments, memorials…

7. Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum

0.41 MILES

In the tradition of Lenin, Stalin and Mao, Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum is a monumental marble edifice. Contrary to Ho Chi Minh’s desire for a simple cremation…

8. West Lake

0.42 MILES

The city’s largest lake, West Lake is 15km in circumference and ringed by upmarket suburbs, including the predominantly expat Tay Ho district. On the…