One of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam, Tran Quoc Pagoda looks new with its clean orange bricks. What gives it a photogenic advantage is the backdrop of the eastern shore of West Lake (Ho Tay). It's just off Ð Thanh Nien, which divides this lake from Truc Bach Lake. A stela here, dating from 1639, tells the history of this site. The pagoda was rebuilt in the 15th century and again in 1842.