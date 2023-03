This opulent restored colonial pile was flung up in 1906 as the Palace for the Governor General of Indochina. The yellow (a colour of communism) beaux-arts palace is now used for official receptions and isn’t open to the public. There's a combined entrance gate to the stilt house and Presidential Palace grounds on P Ong Ich Kiem inside the mausoleum complex. When the main mausoleum entrance is closed, enter from Ð Hung Vuong near the palace building.