The huge concrete Soviet-style Ho Chi Minh Museum is a triumphalist monument dedicated to the life of the founder of modern Vietnam. The often-confusing exhibition is a mixed bag; highlights include mementos of Ho’s life, and some fascinating photos and dusty official documents relating to the overthrow of the French and the onward march of revolutionary socialism. Photography is forbidden and you may be asked to check your bag at reception.

An English-speaking guide costs around 100,000d, and given the quite surreal nature of the exhibition it’s a worthwhile investment.