Other Groups

Buildings D1 and D2 were once meditation halls and now house small displays of Cham sculpture. Preservation has now been completed at Group G, where a roof arches over the 12th-century temples, and an exhibition space with archaeological findings from the site can be found.

Group E was built between the 8th and 11th centuries, and renovation of this site is nearing completion, while Group F dates from the 8th century; both were badly bombed. Follow the path towards K – a stand-alone small tower – to loop back towards the car park.