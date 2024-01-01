This house is three centuries old and was built by a Chinese captain. As usual, the architecture includes Japanese and Chinese elements. There are some especially fine carvings of peacocks and flowers on the teak walls of the rooms around the courtyard, on the roof beams and under the crab-shell roof (in the salon beside the courtyard).
Quan Thang House
Hoi An
0.02 MILES
Occupies a restored wooden house and contains a small collection of artefacts from all over Asia, with oddities from as far afield as Egypt. While this…
2. Chinese All-Community Assembly Hall
0.04 MILES
Founded in 1773, this assembly hall was used by Fujian, Cantonese, Hainanese, Chaozhou and Hakka congregations in Hoi An. To the right of the entrance are…
3. Museum of Folklore in Hoi An
0.05 MILES
The exhibits at this 150-year-old Chinese trading house give some idea of local customs and culture. The view of the river from upstairs is very…
0.08 MILES
Built for a wealthy Chinese merchant in the late 19th century, this old house looks like an apothecary from another era. The front room was once a…
0.08 MILES
Housed in a 200-year-old Chinese trading house, the Handicraft Workshop has artisans making silk lanterns and practising traditional embroidery in the…
0.14 MILES
Founded in 1653, this small temple is dedicated to Quan Cong, an esteemed Chinese general who is worshipped as a symbol of loyalty, sincerity, integrity…