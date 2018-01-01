Vietnam Adventure 15 days 14 nights

Day 1: Hanoi - Ninh Binh (L/D) We depart from Hanoi at 7:30am and head South West to Trang An, After enjoying a delicious lunch before boarding the overnight train to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Day 2: Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park (B/L) Our first stop is Eight Lady Cave. After lunch we visit the awesome Dark Cave by zipline, kayaks. Day 3: Phong Nha (B/L) Today is free for you to cycle around & explore the town. Day 4: Vinh Moc Tunnel (B/L) Visit Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After lunch we will visit the Mine Action Visitors Centre in Dong Ha. After this you will arrive in Hue. Day 5: Thien Mu Pagoda - Beach (B/L) Standing seven storeys high, Thien Mu is the tallest pagoda in Vietnam. Day 6: Hai Van Pass (B/L) Depart Hue in the morning as ride motorbikes all the way to Hoi An. The journey then heads South to take in some breathtaking views as we ascend the famous Hai Van Pass. Day 7: Hoi An Old Quarter (B) Here you will take a leisurely bicycle ride. Day 8: Hoi An Free (B) Take a fight to Buon Ma Thuot from Da Nang. Overnight at hotel. Day 9: Buon Ma Thuot (B/L/D) Exploring Buon Ma Thuot, There will be a lunch stop at Vietnam’s biggest National Park, Yok Don which next to the Cambodian border and check out the local village which we call home for the night. Day 10: Yok Don National Park - Da Lat (B/L) After breakfast we head back to Buon Ma Thuot to enjoy a local specialty lunch before boarding our mini-bus to Da Lat. Day 11: Adventure Da Lat (B/L) Through the Da Lat countryside. Sit down for a local dinner in Da Lat and enjoy the town. Day 12: Da Lat - Mui Ne (B/L) This provides plenty of opportunity to coast downhill on a bicycle on secondary roads. The more time in the saddle, the more we earn our beers around the pool this evening in Mui Ne. Day 13: Mui Ne - Ho Chi Minh City (B/L) A lazy morning with breakfast around the pool is welcomed before we head out to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 14: Mekong Delta (B/L) We head for the Mekong Delta, After lunch we take rowboats then returning to Ho Chi Minh City. Day 15: Ho Chi Minh City Departure (B) There are no activities planned for the final day so you’re able to continue the rest of your journey at any time.