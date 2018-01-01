Welcome to Lak Lake
Accommodation is centered in Jun village, which is really now a neighbourhood of nearby Lien Son town, a settlement filled with rattan and wooden stilt houses. M’lieng and Le villages on the southwestern shore are more traditional and can be reached by boat or dirt road.
Unfortunately, all hotels and tour agencies here offer elephant rides, which are popular with the domestic tourists who make up most visitors to Lak Lake. We advise strongly against riding elephants, as it is detrimental to their health.
Top experiences in Lak Lake
3-Day Central Vietnam Motorcycle Tour from Nha Trang
Day 01 :Nha Trang – Lak Lake ( 200km ) You will be picked up from your hotel. Leaving our beautiful Nha Trang sea city, you will visit Dien Khanh ancient citadel (built century 17th) and NhaTho Da (Stone Church) which was built in 1973. To continue the trip, you will explore peaceful Vietnamese traditional village, where you can visit fruit farms and talk to friendly local people to get more knowledge of farmers’ life. Then, we stop at a coffee shop at hillside to take a rest and enjoy some great coffee before we drive to the pass. On the way, we will visit minority villages of Hmong people to learn more about their culture and habits and customs. Also we visit a pepper farm. When we arrive to Lak Lake, we sleep in house on stilts of ethnic people right on Lak Lake. Day 02: Lak Lake – Dalat( 190km) After breakfast, you continue to explore a remote mountain village of Hmong people. After that, we drive along Highway 27 to Dalat. Twisty roads, tortuous passes, and deep green coffee and pepper farms in 2 sides of the road ensure to bring a fantastic feeling to you. You will enjoy Highland purely typical foods at a local restaurant. After lunch, we head to Thac Voi waterfall, silk factory, and try some chon coffee (weasel coffee- the most delicious coffee kind) at a local farm. Also, you have chance to know some famous coffee brands in Vietnam. The end of day 2, you spend your night at a hotel in Dalat. Day 03 : Dalat – Nha Trang (150km) After breakfast and coffee at the hotel, we leave from dreamlike highland city to our beautiful Nha Trang city. Tour guide will lead you to visit Crazy House, one of the most bizarre house in the world, voted by People’s Daily; train station( the most beautiful train station in Indo-Chinese in 1930s and most ancient in Vietnam today); Linh Phuoc Pagoda or chua ve Chai ( special architecture from glasses). Highway 723, the main route from Dalat to Nha Trang, is one of the most beautiful road in Vietnam that everyone should have experience at least once of our life with amazing tortuous pass. When you are at the peak of the pass, you can even touch floating cloud and breathe the freshest air which bring to you a wonderful feeling like in paradise. You can stop some any place on the pass to take photos. If the weather is nice, you can bath under waterfalls on sides of the road and relax. Our journey finishes back in Nha Trang.
03 Days Highland Daklak, Da Lat Tour From Nha Trang
DAY 1: NHA TRANG - BUON ME THUOT: (B, L, D)6am: You will be picked up from Hotel by our expert tour guide & private car.Have breakfast at Ninh Hoa with Fish Noodles Soup.11:30: Arrived Buon Me Thuot. Visit Ethnic museum. Visit prison museum where french and American detained Vietnamese Communist prisoners during war. Have lunch. Visit the Draynur big waterfall. Head to Lak lake to visit Jun village of the M’nong people with many long houses. Visit Blieng village of the Ede people. Have dinner with local food.Stay overnight at bungalow resort. DAY 2: LAK LAKE - DALAT: (B,L, D)Have breakfast at Lak resort. Elephant ride , you will feel amazing on back of domestic animal. Move on the road to see village and get back on lake to hear the sound of elephant’s feet under water. Head to Dalat. Stop on the pass to take photos of landscape. Have lunch. Visit the silk factory to learn about life of silk worm and work. Discover elephant waterfall. Arrive Dalat – check in at hotel. Have dinner. After dinner, walk around to discover night market. DAY 3: DALAT CITY TOUR - NHA TRANG: (B,L)Have breakfast at hotel. Visit Bao Dai vilas of the last Emperior in Vietnam Crazy house Truc Lam Zen pagoda Datanla waterfall, Move with slide to visit waterfall. Then continue to move cable car along canyon to discover second waterfall Dalat market and xuan Huong lake Have lunch. Golden Buddha pagoda Visit Old railway station and enjoy coffee inside coach of old locomotive 16:00: Return to Nha Trang.End of tour.
4-Day Motorcycle Tour to Dalat by Ho Chi Minh Trail
DAY 1 : HOCHIMINH CITY – CU CHI – DONG XOAIWe will meet and have a short orientation and talk about our itinerary and depart Saigon at 8:30 and head to Cu Chi. Along the way we will make a stopover at a local noodle making factory. From there we will visit a family making incense sticks in The traditional fashion. Arriving the Cu Chi Tunnels we will explore the underground fortress for one and a half hours and then break for lunch. After lunch we cross the Saigon river by wooden boat, with our bikes, to Dong Xoai. On the way to Dong Xoai make a stop at a rubber tree plantation where they process and extract the rubber sap. Stay overnight in Dong Xoai.DAY 2 : DONG XOAI – DAK MILLeaving Dong Xoai at 8:30 there will be a visit to a VC war memorial and chat briefly about the history of the war in this area. Following the memorial stop off at a cashew farm where they extract and roast the nuts. Our drive will take us to the border of Cambodia where the group will stop to learn about the history of the region. Here is the beginning of the Ho Chi Minh trail. See the damage that remains from the conflict. Pass through many coffee plantations and stay overnight at Dak Mil.DAY 3 : DAK MIL - LAK LAKE (BUON MA THUOT)Departing Dak Mil at 8:30, drive down rural roads to see the the Dray Sap waterfall. Ride through a tropical forest and take a swim in the ‘Fairy pool’. Take some time to relax and have a picnic by the pond . After lunch head to Lak lake. Ride down rural roads and dirt trail trails and cross a river by small ferry. Arriving at the other side of the river we stay at a tribal home stay near Lak lake.DAY 4 : LAK LAKE – DALATGet a chance to interact with the local tribe and learn about their customs and culture and see how they make a living. Leave Lak lake and ride up winding mountain roads stopping at Nam Ka lake to see a majestic floating village. From there drive several milometers and see a bamboo bridge and stop for lunch. From there we continue on to Dalat. Stop at Elephant waterfall to a see a silk factory and try some world famous weasel coffee and pop by a place where they process rice vodka. On the way to Dalat stop to see many flower and vegetable farms. You will be dropped off in Dalat at the end of the tour.
5-Day Motorcycle Tour to Nha Trang with Ho Chi Minh Trail
DAY 1 : SAIGON – DONG XOAIMeet and have a short orientation and talk about the itinerary and depart Saigon at 8:30am and head to Cu Chi. Along the way, make a stopover at a local noodle making factory. From there, visit a family making incense sticks in the traditional fashion. At the Cu Chi Tunnels, explore the underground fortress for 1.5 hours and then break for lunch. After lunch, cross the Saigon river by wooden boat, with bikes, to Dong Xoai. On the way to Dong Xoai, make a stop at a rubber tree plantation where they process and extract the rubber sap. Stay overnight in Dong Xoai.DAY2 : DONG XOAI – DAK MILLeaving Dong Xoai at 8:30am there will be a visit to a VC war memorial and brief chat about the history of the war in this area. Following the memorial, stop off at a cashew farm where they extract and roast the nuts. The drive continues to the border of Cambodia, where the group will stop to learn about the history of the region. Here is the beginning of the Ho Chi Minh trail. See the damage that remains from the conflict. Pass through many coffee plantations and stay overnight at Dak Mil.DAY 3 : DAK MIL – LAK LAKEDeparting Dak Mil at 8:30am, drive down rural roads to see the the Dray Sap waterfall. Ride through a tropical forest and take a swim in the ‘Fairy pool.' Take some time to relax and have a picnic by the pond. After lunch, head to Lak lake. Ride down rural roads and dirt trail trails and cross a river by small ferry. Arrive at the other side of the river for a stay at a tribal homestay near Lak lake.DAY 4: LAK LAKE - CHU GANG SINH NATIONAL PARKIn the morning, have the opportunity to ride a kayak on Lak Lake. Later in the day, hop back on the bikes and ride through lush green rice fields and make a stop over at the enormous Elephant Rock. Later, challenge yourself to a climb on a rugged mountain near Krong Kmar waterfall. At this point, a picnic is optional. End off the day at a bungalow near Chu Gang Sinh National Park.DAY 5: CHU GANG SINH NATIONAL PARK – NHA TRANGContinue driving through many tribal villages and stop at a H’mong village to see the colorful traditional costumes of the people of the village. Further along in the journey, the roads climbs through mountain passes, stopping over at Phoenix Pass to learn some some historical information about the region. Once you descend into the pass, stop to check out a hot water spring and stop for lunch. After lunch, make your way through a sugar cane plantation and smell the sweetness of the air. On the final leg, there will be a stop at a fishing village and then a picturesque ride on the coastal highway to Nha Trang.Please note: This tour ends in Nha Trang and does not return to Ho Chi Minh City. Please plan post-tour accommodations and transport accordingly.
4-Day Motorcycle Tour from Dalat to Ho Chi Minh City
Day 1: Da Lat - Lak Lake ~ 160 km (8:30 – 16:30)What to see: Riding along a country side road with a beautiful view of agricultural farm, keep travel along Highway 27 with visits to the green house flower farm; a coffee plantation; the Silk village (visit all the process of making silk in the village such as mulberry plantation for silkworm, bamboo basket making, silkworm keeping and silk factory) and the Elephant falls.. Arrive at Lak Lake with a visit to the “Jun” minority village (M’Nong). Check-in at the long-stilt-house for over-night stay.Where to stay: Homestay at Jun villageDay 2: Lak Lake - Dak Mil ~ 120 km (9:00 – 16:00)What to see: Crossing the Lak Lake by boat or ride on an elephant to Lieng minority village, with many opportunities of taking pictures of people farming and fishing; Continue travel to Buon Me Thuot City. Then take the Ho Chi Minh Trail to visit Dray Sap, Gia Long falls, and the Dray Nur falls. Go swimming in the natural swimming pool in the middle of the park with very clear waters, and then visit the national park. Arrive to Dak Mil with a visit to a beautiful lake in the area, then have some time to wander around the town.Where to stay: Bao Trang Hotel (standard room with air-conditioning and hot/cold shower)Day 3: Dak Mil - Dong Xoai ~ 185 km (8:00 – 17:00)What to see: Keep going on the Ho Chi Minh Trail you will learn more about Vietnamese war, stop over at Dakmil lake with beautiful view, about 70 km along the Cambodia border with the real Ho Chi Minh trail (tiny road among the forest). The beautiful ride in the country road will lead you into many plantations such as: mango, black pepper and coffee plant...you have a chance of enjoying the famous central highland coffee...Where to stay: Thanh Sang hotel (standard room with air-conditioning and hot/cold shower)Day 4: Dong Xoai - Sai Gon ~ 165 km (8:00 – 17:00)What to see: With a visit of the Cu Chi Tunnels, an immense network of connecting underground tunnels northwest of Ho Chi Minh City. Take a shortcut and cross the Cu Chi River by ferry, while on the way visit people making rice wine and rice paper, a cashew nut plantation and a rubber tree plantation. We'll end the tour navigating the busy traffic at Ho Chi Minh City to your city hotel ~ 5:00 pm, end tour.
9-Day Motorcycle Tour from Ho Chi Minh City to Hoi An
Day 1: Saigon – Dong Xoai (170 km)Visit the Cu Chi tunnels, an immense network of connecting underground tunnels located to the northwest of Ho Chi Minh City. See how rice wine and rice paper are made and visit cashew nut and rubber tree plantationsDay 2: Dong Xoai – Bao Loc (195 km)Leaving Dong Xoai you’ll ride along a country road, Take in the stunning views of the mountains, Overnight at Bao LocDay 3: Bao Loc – Da Lat (140 km)Make a brief visit to the Chicken minority village, and then ride into the mountains, making another quick visit to a mushroom farm. Enjoy stops at the Datanla Waterfall, and at Paradise Lake, where you’ll see one of the largest meditation center in Vietnam. Day 4: Da Lat – Lak Lake (160 km)Visit a Dalat farm that grows vegetables, a greenhouse to admire the flowers, a coffee plantation, a silk village, and the Elephant Waterfall. Enjoy Vietnamese coffee at a local café and then see how Vietnamese rice wine is made. When you arrive at Lak Lake you’ll visit the Jun minority village Overnight at a home stay with M’Nong minority people.Day 5: Lak Lake – Buon Me Thuot City (140 km)Ride to Buon Me Thuot city and then take the Ho Chi Minh Trail to visit Dray Sap, Gia Long Falls, and the Dray Nur Falls. Stop for a swim in a natural pool in the middle of the park. Overnight at the 2* Eden Hotel.Day 6: Buon Me Thuot City – Plei Ku (195 km)Travel north along the Ho Chi Minh Trail and stop to visit the war monument to the former North Vietnam radio operator soldiers. A brief stop to visit Sea Lake in Plei Ku city. Enjoy a swim if you like, go kayaking on the lake, or take a walk in the pine tree forest. Day 7: Plei Ku – Kon Tum (140 km)Stop at another minority village, where the Ba Na people live in their traditional communal Rong house. Travel back to Kon Tum, stopping at a very old and unique wooden church, and at an orphanage to visit the children who live there. Day 8: Kon Tum – Kham Duc (170 km)Travel to Dakto village, which was the site of a major battle during the American War. Stop in Daklei province to see a Trieng minority village and try crossing their tiny hanging bridge! Continue on your ride and stop at the Dak Ha hot spring and enjoy bathing in the fresh spring waters. Overnight at Kham DucDay 9: Kham Duc – Hoi An (161 km)Take Highway 14E to Hoi An. See how incense and chopsticks are made. Cross the Thu Bon River by ferry to My Son, the land of the Cham Pa Kingdom. You’ll arrive in Hoi An in the afternoon, marking the end of the tour.