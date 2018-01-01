5-Day Motorcycle Tour to Nha Trang with Ho Chi Minh Trail

DAY 1 : SAIGON – DONG XOAIMeet and have a short orientation and talk about the itinerary and depart Saigon at 8:30am and head to Cu Chi. Along the way, make a stopover at a local noodle making factory. From there, visit a family making incense sticks in the traditional fashion. At the Cu Chi Tunnels, explore the underground fortress for 1.5 hours and then break for lunch. After lunch, cross the Saigon river by wooden boat, with bikes, to Dong Xoai. On the way to Dong Xoai, make a stop at a rubber tree plantation where they process and extract the rubber sap. Stay overnight in Dong Xoai.DAY2 : DONG XOAI – DAK MILLeaving Dong Xoai at 8:30am there will be a visit to a VC war memorial and brief chat about the history of the war in this area. Following the memorial, stop off at a cashew farm where they extract and roast the nuts. The drive continues to the border of Cambodia, where the group will stop to learn about the history of the region. Here is the beginning of the Ho Chi Minh trail. See the damage that remains from the conflict. Pass through many coffee plantations and stay overnight at Dak Mil.DAY 3 : DAK MIL – LAK LAKEDeparting Dak Mil at 8:30am, drive down rural roads to see the the Dray Sap waterfall. Ride through a tropical forest and take a swim in the ‘Fairy pool.' Take some time to relax and have a picnic by the pond. After lunch, head to Lak lake. Ride down rural roads and dirt trail trails and cross a river by small ferry. Arrive at the other side of the river for a stay at a tribal homestay near Lak lake.DAY 4: LAK LAKE - CHU GANG SINH NATIONAL PARKIn the morning, have the opportunity to ride a kayak on Lak Lake. Later in the day, hop back on the bikes and ride through lush green rice fields and make a stop over at the enormous Elephant Rock. Later, challenge yourself to a climb on a rugged mountain near Krong Kmar waterfall. At this point, a picnic is optional. End off the day at a bungalow near Chu Gang Sinh National Park.DAY 5: CHU GANG SINH NATIONAL PARK – NHA TRANGContinue driving through many tribal villages and stop at a H’mong village to see the colorful traditional costumes of the people of the village. Further along in the journey, the roads climbs through mountain passes, stopping over at Phoenix Pass to learn some some historical information about the region. Once you descend into the pass, stop to check out a hot water spring and stop for lunch. After lunch, make your way through a sugar cane plantation and smell the sweetness of the air. On the final leg, there will be a stop at a fishing village and then a picturesque ride on the coastal highway to Nha Trang.Please note: This tour ends in Nha Trang and does not return to Ho Chi Minh City. Please plan post-tour accommodations and transport accordingly.