VUNG TAU TOUR

SCHEDULE About 09:30am you will be present in Vung Tau - a bus will take you to visit a communal temple (not pagoda) which is the place of worship of mandarins who reclaimed and built this land. The communal temple was named Thang Tam where was built in 1820. Here you will see the whale skeleton that was called “Lord” fish by the local people. Visit statue of Christ which was built in 1972. On the way to visit the White Palace, you will stopover to seeing the Grand Hotel which was built by the French in 1890. It is one of few number of first hotels which was built in Vietnam. Visit Worldwide Arms Museum where showcases the collection of antique weapons of Robert Taylor. Robert Taylor is 70 years old and British nationality. In 1989 he went to Vung Tau City and since that time he has lived and attached to this land to today. Visit the White Palace where was built in 1898, and was the residence of Thanh Thai King of Vietnam. After leaving White Palace, the bus will take you to the place called “morning star”, where you will see local people drying fish caught from the sea. Fresh fishes are caught from the sea and pickled with a little salt, then dried in the sun on the blinds made of bamboo, about three days later there will be products that often called as dried fish by Vietnamese people. Dried fish can be processed to be grilled salad, or can be fried to be a very delicious dish, eating dried fish and drinking beer is very great. We will move approximately 1km to visit a fishing port. This is one of the traditional fishing ports of Vietnam. At here when fishing boats come ashore. You will see the trade, delivery and receive of the products caught from the sea like fish, shrimp, squid, ... Have lunch in restaurant – Vung Tau city . Free lunch. After lunch, you will be taken to a café along the beach, while enjoying a coffee and watching the sea Vung Tau. Free coffee. On the way you return to the ship.Alpha Travel will take you to visit Ong Dao Tran Big House where is a famous destination of Long Son Island.Here, the Alpha Travel guide will talk about the history of Long Son and the Big House When will Alpha Travel pick you up? Where will you be picked up? 08:30am Alpha Travel will pick you up at the gate of boat terminal (please note that the bus will stop at the location far from the gate of boat terminal about 100 meters to pick you up) 09:00 am if the cruise ship of Tan Hong provides bus to transfer you to Ba Ria free in charge, Alpha Travel will pick you up at Ba Ria Co.op Mart. + Free gifts of Alpha Travel + Travel insurance during tour schedule.