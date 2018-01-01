Welcome to Vung Tau
Oil is big business here, so the horizon is regularly dotted with tankers, and petro dollars dominate the economy, inflating prices considerably.
Vung Tau is a remarkably civilised-looking city of broad boulevards and imposing colonial-era buildings, but a slightly seedy bar scene also flourishes here, accommodating the tastes (and wallets) of oil and gas workers, retired Anzac servicemen and Russian expats.
Few travellers bother to visit the city, but it makes a good place to start (or end) an intriguing coastal road trip to Mui Ne and beyond.
Top experiences in Vung Tau
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Vung Tau activities
SHORE EXCURSION - ESSENCE OF SAIGON - PAST AND PRESENT
Pick up at Ho Chi Minh Port (Phu My Port ( not Phu My In Vung Tau) or Saigon Port) to the City center for your City tour.Your journey begins with an introduction to Vietnam’s vibrant southern metropolis by private car. Set off into the bustling morning atmosphere of downtown Ho Chi Minh City, en route to a collection of its most famous landmarks. Start your journey at the Central Post Office and Opera House, both colonial-era architectural masterpieces with dazzling French design. From the Post Office, walk onward to the nearby Reunification Palace, so-called for the building’s integral part in the reunification of the country following the war. Explore the stately meeting rooms within the Palace’s interior before enjoying beautiful third-storey views across its vast grassy lawns and gardens. Just nearby, pay a visit to the War Remnants Museum for a firsthand look at the mid-twentieth century war through the eyes of the Vietnamese people. By private car, make your final stop before lunch at Ben Thanh Market for a glimpse at the city’s bustling commercial heart. At Mandarin Restaurant, enjoy a freshly-prepared Vietnamese lunch accompanied by a cooking demonstration, before your private car continues on to the Chinatown District. This afternoon, swap your private car for one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most charming modes of transportation - a cyclo! Wander through a small fruit market before taking off on your cyclo. This traditional rickshaw for a leisurely journey into the winding alleyways of the Chinatown area, arriving at Cha Tam Church and Chua Ong Pagoda, a stunning example of Chinese-inspired architecture. By foot, head down a traditional herbal medicine street for a closer look at how locals use herbal remedies for everything from headaches to energy boosts! With a tea bag as your souvenir, wave goodbye to the friendly owner and head onward to Bitexco Building - a glittering example of modern architecture in the city. As the fifth highest building in Asia, the views from the EON Cafe Shop offer unrivalled panoramas of the sunset. Enjoy a leisurely cocktail as the sun dips below the horizon for the perfect wrap up to your tour. Your car will take you back to your hotel at the culmination of your journey.Transfer back to the previous Port for departure.
VUNG TAU TOUR
SCHEDULE About 09:30am you will be present in Vung Tau - a bus will take you to visit a communal temple (not pagoda) which is the place of worship of mandarins who reclaimed and built this land. The communal temple was named Thang Tam where was built in 1820. Here you will see the whale skeleton that was called “Lord” fish by the local people. Visit statue of Christ which was built in 1972. On the way to visit the White Palace, you will stopover to seeing the Grand Hotel which was built by the French in 1890. It is one of few number of first hotels which was built in Vietnam. Visit Worldwide Arms Museum where showcases the collection of antique weapons of Robert Taylor. Robert Taylor is 70 years old and British nationality. In 1989 he went to Vung Tau City and since that time he has lived and attached to this land to today. Visit the White Palace where was built in 1898, and was the residence of Thanh Thai King of Vietnam. After leaving White Palace, the bus will take you to the place called “morning star”, where you will see local people drying fish caught from the sea. Fresh fishes are caught from the sea and pickled with a little salt, then dried in the sun on the blinds made of bamboo, about three days later there will be products that often called as dried fish by Vietnamese people. Dried fish can be processed to be grilled salad, or can be fried to be a very delicious dish, eating dried fish and drinking beer is very great. We will move approximately 1km to visit a fishing port. This is one of the traditional fishing ports of Vietnam. At here when fishing boats come ashore. You will see the trade, delivery and receive of the products caught from the sea like fish, shrimp, squid, ... Have lunch in restaurant – Vung Tau city . Free lunch. After lunch, you will be taken to a café along the beach, while enjoying a coffee and watching the sea Vung Tau. Free coffee. On the way you return to the ship.Alpha Travel will take you to visit Ong Dao Tran Big House where is a famous destination of Long Son Island.Here, the Alpha Travel guide will talk about the history of Long Son and the Big House When will Alpha Travel pick you up? Where will you be picked up? 08:30am Alpha Travel will pick you up at the gate of boat terminal (please note that the bus will stop at the location far from the gate of boat terminal about 100 meters to pick you up) 09:00 am if the cruise ship of Tan Hong provides bus to transfer you to Ba Ria free in charge, Alpha Travel will pick you up at Ba Ria Co.op Mart. + Free gifts of Alpha Travel + Travel insurance during tour schedule.
Vung Tau City Shore Excursion from Phu My Port
Your guide will meet you at Phu My port to begin your full-day sightseeing tour of Vung Tau and its environs.The tour of Vung Tau begins in the city before you head to Niet Ban Tinh Xa pagoda, outside of town. Visit the Nirvana Meditation Retreat and the Phat Nam Pagoda, or the Pagoda of the Lying Buddha. The pagoda is situated on the side of Nho Mountain facing the ocean. This is probably the most beautiful pagoda in Vung Tau, featuring many intricate architectural details.Next you’ll see Thich Ca Phat Dai pagoda, one of the largest in Vung Tau. It attracts pilgrims from around the whole country. See the old lighthouse and the giant Jesus statue as well.You’ll have the chance to taste the local cuisine in the city before continuing on to a nearby village to learn more about country life in this part of Vietnam.
Cu Chi Tunnels & Saigon City Tour from Phu My Port
Setting off from Phu My Port in Vung Tau, we will take 3-hour drive to the famous Cu Chi tunnels, which the Viet Cong set as their operation base for the Tet Offensive in 1968.Arrive in Cu Chi tunnels and tour guide will give you an overview introduction of Cu Chi Tunnels and its legendary history. Enjoy the scenic drive northwest towards the Cambodian border. You will get to explore a section of the network of some 125 miles (200 kilometers) of subterranean passages and rooms. Upon arrival at the Cu Chi Tunnels, take a short documentary film about the Cu Chi tunnels tell you how about the tunnels histories and how fierce the war happened. Then the tour guide will help you to learn the pivotal part they played in the war such as trap doors, and climb inside to see where the Viet Cong built storage facilities, weapons factories, kitchens. Afterward travelers can try local special foods like rice tapioca and hot tea which was main food in Cu Chi during the war. Visitors can try to fire off an AK47 or MK16 or machine guns at the nearby shooting range (not included, participate at own expense and risk). Leave Cu Chi tunnels and transfer for lunch at Ben Duoc restaurant. After our delicious lunch at a good local restaurant, we head to the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Saigon Old Post Office. Designed by Gustave Eiffel and built between 1877 and 1883, the Post Office truly reflects classical French colonial architecture style. We finish our day with some shopping time at the Ben Thanh Market, a very popular tourist spot mainly due to its rich history and prime location. It offers a wide selection of goods ranging from faux Nike shoes to beautiful silk Ao Dai. After that, we will return to the port in good time for cruising.End of service.
Full-day Tour of Vung Tau City from Ho Chi Minh City
After hotel pickup in Ho Chi Minh City, it's about a 3-hour drive to Vung Tau, considered one of the most popular seaside resorts in Vietnam. On arrival at Vung Tau, spend time relaxing and enjoying some fun under the sun on golden sandy beaches fronted by warm and transparent blue water year-round. Vung Tau also offers some of the best seafood in the country, which you will enjoy for lunch at a local restaurant. Afterward, visit the 105-foot-high (32-meter) statue of Jesus, a giant monument that sits atop of a small mountain overlooking the South China Sea. Finish your sightseeing tour at a popular Buddhist temple before heading back to your hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vung Tau Beach Biking Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City
50km cycling (L)During 14th and 15th centuries, the cape that would become Vung Tau was a swamp which European trading ships visited regularly. The ships' activities inspired the name Vung Tau, which means "anchorage". To get there, we’ll ride through the countryside of Ho Chi Minh City to Long Thanh via rubber plantations and tapioca farms. We’ll take the nicest country roads and go over the biggest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City. Upon arrival in Vung Tau, we’ll climb up to the Nho Mountain, home to the second biggest Jesus statue in the world, and enjoy panoramic views of the coast. Then, we’ll ride to visit the White Palace, and Back and Front beaches. In the afternoon, we’ll take some time for swimming and enjoy a seafood lunch. Then, we’ll begin cycling back to Ho Chi Minh City to end the trip.