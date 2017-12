Just back from: Uzbekistan

Lonely Planet's Megan Eaves is just back from a journey around Uzbekistan, wheres she travelled across epic landscapes by rail, stayed in a desert camp with Uzbek nomads, and explored Silk Road landmarks including Bukhara's striking Kalon Minaret.



Host: Megan Eaves