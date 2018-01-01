Welcome to Efate
Efate has two of Vanuatu's best deep-water anchorages in Vila Bay and the expanding Havannah Harbour, as well as the principal airport. Drive around the island’s sealed ring road (opened in 2011) to explore its bays and beaches, islands and inlets. It’s also easy to access remote-feeling offshore islands such as Pele, Nguna, Moso and Lelepa.
Top experiences in Efate
Efate activities
Full-Day Vanuatu Round Island Tour from Port Vila
You will be picked up at 8:30am from your accommodation in Port Vila and taken to your first stop; Iarofa Village. This is an amazing cultural experience where you will be able to experience traditional practices and skills, and be mesmerised by custom dancing and an amazing fire-walking display. The next stop of the day is the Blue Lagoon and Eton Village. Here you will be able to enjoy swimming in this magnificent naturally blue lagoon or at the beautiful white Eton Beach. Refreshments are included – fruits in season). At Eton Village you will be able to visit the Village Primary School (when open). Visit Pangpang and see the huge ancient banyan trees. You will learn the difference between the male and female trees and the use by their ancestors. You will then visit Beachcomber at Takara Lodge. Enjoy a buffet lunch to live music with a local string band. You may also enjoy their thermal swimming pools fed by the natural hot springs. The second last stop is the World War 2 relics. This is Ernest’s story and collection of a man passionate about this part of our rich history. The final stop is Gideon’s Landing. Visit Vanuatu’s Survivor Beach and enjoy afternoon coffee & tea. You will have an opportunity for snorkeling opportunity if time permits before being taken back to your accommodation at 4:30pm.
Vanuatu Jungle Zipline Canopy Tour from Port Vila
Your tour begins when you meet for either the 10am or 1pm departure at the seafront in Central Port Vila. A free transfer in one of the 4 wheel drive vehicles will take you up to The Summit Gardens in Mele Bay, 25 minutes away, where the Zipline is located. You may also prefer to make your own way and meet at the Summit Gardens. Harnessing, ticketing, washrooms and locker rooms are provided at this large building with fantastic views over the escarpment down to the sea far below. Once harnessed, follow your guided tour into the jungle and ascend high into the trees to begin your journey. Zip platform to platform admiring the views and taking in the thrill. Wear comfortable, casual clothing and footwear that will not fall off. Bring a camera, phone or go-pro to record your amazing experience. This tour is approximately one hour in duration but with transfers will take a total of 3 hours back to town. If any of your party will only be viewing there is a cost is $10 for the transfer to be paid locally. Parties not participating may do the free jungle walk underneath the zipline to view the other participants or view the summit tropical gardens which are free of charge.
Shore Excursion: Full-Day Vanuatu Sightseeing Tour from Port Vila
Your full-day shore excursion begins when you are picked up from the Vila star/main wharf at Port Vila around 9am (dependent on the arrival time of your cruise ship). You will have a short safety briefing before heading off for the day. Departing from the town area you'll first see the green vegetation of the Island. You will travel in a fully air-conditioned bus. With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and relax as you enjoy the incredible views and the natural features of this beautiful island nation. Your senses will come alive when you take this tour that encompasses locally grown coffee, the native culture and customs and a stop to one of the islands amazing cascades. You will first travel to a coffee factory that is a true Vanuatu success story. Tanna coffee is grown under the shadows of the still active Yasur Volcano. It is the active volcanos influence that makes this coffee so unique. Tanna coffee accomplishes its award winning high quality through natural means by hand harvesting only optimum ripe cherries, same day processing, natural fermentation methods and sun drying. The manual processing techniques are what makes this coffee so unique, and it will delight any serious coffee drinker or discerning connoisseur. Your next stop will be the Mele Village just 20 minutes north of town. Visit the Secret Garden and discover this mix of wildlife and culture at this stop. A local guide explains aspects of the Melanesian culture and offers a glimpse into the tribal history of Vanuatu, from cannibalism, volcanic activity and land diving traditions to their fight to become independent of the British and French in 1980. Enjoy a cultural show with singing and dancing and wander around to truly experience the beauty of the Garden. Continue on to the Cascades. With plenty of places to stop and take photos you eventually make your way to a beautiful cascade where you can also dive into the pool for a refreshing swim. Next you will travel to the world’s only underwater post office. From the Hideaway Resort it’s possible to purchase a special, waterproof postcard and snorkel down to send it! Don't forget to take your underwater camera for proof of sending this precious piece of mail. Finish off the day with some shopping and a stop at the Duty Free shops before returning to the pier area. An additional drop off at the wharf market is made available if you would like to continue to shop before re-boarding your ship.
Discover Cascades and Swim with Turtles in Vanuatu
STOP 1: THE ETON BLUE LAGOON Be amazed by the warm clear waters and fascinating nature of the untouched island paradise of Vanuatu. STOP 2: CRYSTAL BLUE (SWIMMING WITH TURTLES INCLUDED) Get a chance to swim up close to sea turtles. If you are game at high tide you can easily snorkel on the other stretch of the beach which covers some lovely white sandy spots. BBQ lunch is included at that stop. STOP 3: RARRU CASCADESBe amazed by one of the best cascades Port Vila has to offer. Breathtaking views and a magnificent waterfall await you you STOP 4: DUTY FREE SHOPPING (ONLY APPLICABLE TO CRUISE SHIP GUESTS) We give our visitors an ample amount of time for duty free shopping before we head back and drop them off at the wharf markets. STOP 5: DROP OFF AT THE WHARF MARKETS (ONLY APPLICABLE TO CRUISE SHIP GUESTS) Finally at the end of the tour we drop off our guests back at the wharf market where they can walk back easily to the cruise ship and make some last shopping.
Chief Roi Mata Domain and Artok Island Tour of Vanuatu
Enjoy a full-day Roi Mata tour from Port Vila. This tour entails: The breath-taking beauty of Artok’s rich cultural landscape, protected by custom law for over 400 years The mass burial site of the great Chief Roi Mata, buried with over 50 members of his family and court A guided tour through an ancient rainforest, unique to Vanuatu Fels Cave, where the great chief took his last breath, and ancient rock paintings Picturesque afternoon tea/coffee at one of the secluded sandy beaches Bus transfers to and from North Efate Scenic boat trips to and from the World Heritage Sites Lunch is included in your tour.This tour is also available for clients coming off a cruise. Starts 45 minutes after the cruise ship actually berths and finishes 1 hour before scheduled departure time.
Vanuatu Buggy Adventure
VANUATU BUGGY ADVENTURE STOP 1: BUGGY DRIVING FOR 1 HOUR! Get to enjoy Vanuatu from a different perspective. An ultimate driving experience that will surely put a lot of mud and a big smile on your face Go on road, off road, through the jungle and splash through mud trails (after big rains) STOP 2: THE ETON BLUE LAGOONBe amazed by the warm clear waters and fascinating nature of the untouched island paradise of Vanuatu. STOP 3: NAIWE BEACH – AKA TURTLES SANCTUARY (SWIMMING WITH TURTLES INCLUDED)Get a chance to swim up close to sea turtles. If you are game at high tide you can easily snorkel on the other stretch of the beach which covers some lovely white sandy spots. BBQ lunch is included at that stop.STOP 4: DUTY FREE SHOPPING - we give our guests some time for duty free shoppingSTOP 5: DROP OF BACK AT WHARF MARKETS