Welcome to Harpers Ferry
History lives on in this attractive town, set with steep cobblestoned streets, and framed by the Shenandoah Mountains and the confluence of the rushing Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers. The lower town functions as an open-air museum, with more than a dozen buildings that you can explore to get a taste of 19th-century small-town life. Exhibits narrate the town's role at the forefront of westward expansion, American industry and, most famously, the slavery debate – in 1859 old John Brown tried to spark a slave uprising here and was hanged for his efforts; the incident rubbed friction between North and South into the fires of Civil War.
The upper town is dotted with cafes and B&Bs. Harpers Ferry sits beside the Appalachian Trail and the C&O Canal bike path, so there are lots of outdoorsy types filling the coffeehouses and hostels. The town is touristy for sure but it has a fun and energetic vibe.
Orientation
Harpers Ferry is perched at the end of a peninsula at the eastern tip of the West Virginia panhandle. It is flanked by the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers. To the north is Maryland and to the south is Virginia. You will likely be criss-crossing state lines frequently if you spend time in the area. Bolivar is a village bordering Harpers Ferry and, practically speaking, is really just an extension of the latter. Knoxville and Brunswick are two small towns just over the Potomac in Maryland. Sheperdstown is in West Virginia 11 miles north.
Top experiences in Harpers Ferry
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.