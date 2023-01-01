Roozengaarde Display Garden

Halfway between La Conner and Mt Vernon, this renowned bulb producer has color-drenched fields of blooms as well as a truly spectacular display garden with an eye-boggling array of bulb varieties blooming in unison. With Mt Baker and a Dutch-inspired windmill glimmering in the background, photo opportunities abound. It's well worth the admission price and fighting the crowds, but visit on a weekday if you can, and try to arrive early before the parking lot fills up.