You might feel like you've wandered into the North Cascades when you venture into this enormous wooded park. The wild region bisects Bellingham's eastern suburbs, stretching from Lake Whatcom to Bellingham Bay. Changes in elevation are marked by four waterfalls, including Whirlpool Falls, a popular summer swimming hole with a historic mossy bridge across it, just steps from the parking lot. There are 4 miles of trails in the park as well as picnic tables and recreational facilities.