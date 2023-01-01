Turtleback Mountain Preserve

Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private hands for so long that most people had forgotten what was there. The answer: fragile wetlands, Garry oak savanna, spectacular overlooks, wild orchids and acres of solitude. It now has trails open to hikers (daily) and cyclists/horseback riders (alternate days).

There are two trailheads; one is on Crow Valley Rd, while the other (best) one is Wild Rose Lane near Deer Harbor, which has a steep 1.3-mile trail that leads to Ship's Peak and a view that rivals the one from Mt Constitution.