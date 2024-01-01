Moran Museum

Set in the Rosario Resort & Spa, these rooms around the hotel's lobby tell the life and times of former Seattle mayor, shipbuilder and groundbreaking environmentalist Robert Moran, who lived here from 1906 until 1938. Look out for the ship memorabilia and the huge custom-made organ.
