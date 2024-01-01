Moran Museum

San Juan Islands

Set in the Rosario Resort & Spa, these rooms around the hotel's lobby tell the life and times of former Seattle mayor, shipbuilder and groundbreaking environmentalist Robert Moran, who lived here from 1906 until 1938. Look out for the ship memorabilia and the huge custom-made organ.

Nearby San Juan Islands attractions

1. Moran State Park

2.95 MILES

In 1911 Robert Moran donated 7 sq miles of his property to create this park on the eastern saddlebag of Orcas Island. The park is dominated by 2409ft Mt…

2. Orcas Island Historical Museum

3.86 MILES

Housed in a series of six original homesteader cabins dating from the 1880s, this island museum relates the pioneer and local history of Orcas and the San…

3. Turtleback Mountain Preserve

4.39 MILES

Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private…

7. Spencer Spit State Park

7.73 MILES

Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…

8. Port Stanley Schoolhouse

8.06 MILES

The restored 1917 schoolhouse is run by the local historical society and offers a good photo op. To get to the schoolhouse from Lopez Village, take the…