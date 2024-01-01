Maritime Heritage Center

Northwestern Washington & the San Juan Islands

LoginSave

The maritime museum contains the restored hulk of the WT Preston snagboat, the last sternwheeler that operated on Puget Sound between 1929 and 1981, removing navigational hazards from the waterways. The museum is free, but springing for a tour lets you hop on board and look around.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Spencer Spit State Park

    Spencer Spit State Park

    11.71 MILES

    Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…

  • Roozengaarde Display Garden

    Roozengaarde Display Garden

    11.72 MILES

    Halfway between La Conner and Mt Vernon, this renowned bulb producer has color-drenched fields of blooms as well as a truly spectacular display garden…

  • Upper Cascade Falls, Moran State Park, Orcas Island, Washington

    Moran State Park

    15.15 MILES

    In 1911 Robert Moran donated 7 sq miles of his property to create this park on the eastern saddlebag of Orcas Island. The park is dominated by 2409ft Mt…

  • Turtleback Mountain Preserve

    Turtleback Mountain Preserve

    19.37 MILES

    Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private…

  • Lime Kiln Point State Park

    Lime Kiln Point State Park

    24.83 MILES

    Clinging to the island's rocky west coast, this beautiful park overlooks the deep Haro Strait and is reputedly one of the best places in the world to view…

  • Deception Pass State Park

    Deception Pass State Park

    7.7 MILES

    Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…

  • Fort Worden State Park

    Fort Worden State Park

    27.16 MILES

    This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…

View more attractions

Nearby Northwestern Washington & the San Juan Islands attractions

1. Anacortes Museum

0.39 MILES

This museum in the historic Carnegie Library Building has a large collection of photos showcasing the area's past and maritime history.

2. Washington Park

4.24 MILES

For prime picnic spots and attractive ocean-side hiking and biking trails, make your way over to Washington Park just west of the ferry terminal.

4. Deception Pass State Park

7.7 MILES

Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…

5. Museum of Northwest Art

10.05 MILES

This worthwhile art gallery has a large collection of paintings by the influential Northwest Mystics, a loosely related group of regional artists such as…

6. Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum

10.17 MILES

The quilt museum displays examples of quilt art from several generations as well as changing exhibits that may include other crafts such as knitting. The…

7. Skagit County Historical Museum

10.18 MILES

Perched atop a hill high above Skagit Bay and the surrounding farmlands, this fortress-like museum presents indigenous crafts, dolls, vintage kitchen…

8. Larrabee State Park

10.91 MILES

This coastal park holds 15 miles of trails that go up to a viewpoint or lead to a rocky stretch of Samish Bay shoreline. There's also a campground.