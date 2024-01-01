The maritime museum contains the restored hulk of the WT Preston snagboat, the last sternwheeler that operated on Puget Sound between 1929 and 1981, removing navigational hazards from the waterways. The museum is free, but springing for a tour lets you hop on board and look around.
Maritime Heritage Center
Northwestern Washington & the San Juan Islands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.71 MILES
Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…
11.72 MILES
Halfway between La Conner and Mt Vernon, this renowned bulb producer has color-drenched fields of blooms as well as a truly spectacular display garden…
15.15 MILES
In 1911 Robert Moran donated 7 sq miles of his property to create this park on the eastern saddlebag of Orcas Island. The park is dominated by 2409ft Mt…
19.37 MILES
Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private…
24.83 MILES
Clinging to the island's rocky west coast, this beautiful park overlooks the deep Haro Strait and is reputedly one of the best places in the world to view…
7.7 MILES
Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…
Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve
22 MILES
This national historical reserve comprises 17,400 acres encompassing working farms, sheltered beaches, two state parks (with excellent campsites near the…
27.16 MILES
This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…
Nearby Northwestern Washington & the San Juan Islands attractions
0.39 MILES
This museum in the historic Carnegie Library Building has a large collection of photos showcasing the area's past and maritime history.
4.24 MILES
For prime picnic spots and attractive ocean-side hiking and biking trails, make your way over to Washington Park just west of the ferry terminal.
7.64 MILES
Marine camping and moorage park on James Island.
7.7 MILES
Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…
10.05 MILES
This worthwhile art gallery has a large collection of paintings by the influential Northwest Mystics, a loosely related group of regional artists such as…
10.17 MILES
The quilt museum displays examples of quilt art from several generations as well as changing exhibits that may include other crafts such as knitting. The…
7. Skagit County Historical Museum
10.18 MILES
Perched atop a hill high above Skagit Bay and the surrounding farmlands, this fortress-like museum presents indigenous crafts, dolls, vintage kitchen…
10.91 MILES
This coastal park holds 15 miles of trails that go up to a viewpoint or lead to a rocky stretch of Samish Bay shoreline. There's also a campground.