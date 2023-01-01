Lime Kiln Point State Park

Clinging to the island's rocky west coast, this beautiful park overlooks the deep Haro Strait and is reputedly one of the best places in the world to view whales from the shoreline. The word is out, however, so the view areas are often packed with hopeful picnickers. There's a small interpretive center in the park, along with trails, a restored lime kiln and the landmark Lime Kiln Lighthouse, built in 1919.

Offering exceptional views of Vancouver Island and the Olympic Mountains, the park is best enjoyed at sunset.