San Juan Island National Historical Park (American Camp)

On the southern flank of the island, the American Camp hosts a small visitor center and is a good place to start your historical excursion. Among the remnants of an old fort are the officers' quarters and a laundress' house, while a series of interpretive trails lead to earthwork fortifications, a British farm from the dispute era and desolate South Beach. The 1.8-mile hike along the ridge of Mt Finlayson makes for a pleasant walk with splendid views and bird-watching.