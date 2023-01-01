Whatcom Museum of History & Art

This revamped museum is spread over three buildings: historic Whatcom City Hall (built in 1892), the adjacent Syre Education Center (photo archives, open by appointment) and the innovative Lightcatcher building (Floral St at Grand Ave), built around a spectacular 37ft glass wall that does just what the name indicates. Well-designed exhibits include historical material, Northwest painting and sculpture, and Native American traditional arts and techniques from cedarwork to basket-weaving. The old city hall shows a useful introductory video.

There's also a small shop and a special Family Interactive Gallery with exhibits and art for kids.

The Whatcom Museum has formulated an Old Town Bellingham Walking Tour, which starts close to the museum and incorporates 20 sites in and around West Holly St. Pick up a map and leaflet when you visit the museum.