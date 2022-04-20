Play image association with the words ‘Washington, DC,’ and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is likely to take your breath away the first time you see it, not least because you’re standing in front of a building whose image you’ve seen a thousand times before. The surrounding streets are equally impressive, with handsome building stock and a bustle that comes courtesy of this neighborhood's role as America's center of bureaucratic and political business (or should that be shenanigans?).