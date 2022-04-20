Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…
White House Area & Foggy Bottom
Play image association with the words ‘Washington, DC,’ and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is likely to take your breath away the first time you see it, not least because you’re standing in front of a building whose image you’ve seen a thousand times before. The surrounding streets are equally impressive, with handsome building stock and a bustle that comes courtesy of this neighborhood's role as America's center of bureaucratic and political business (or should that be shenanigans?).
Explore White House Area & Foggy Bottom
- White House
- Watergate Complex
Designed by Italian architect Luigi Moretti and DC-based landscape architect Boris Timchenko and constructed between 1963 and 1971, this five-building…
- DDaughters of the American Revolution Museum
This neoclassical behemoth is supposedly the largest complex of buildings in the world owned exclusively by women. They own the entire city block! Enter…
- TTextile Museum
This gem is the country’s only textile museum. Galleries spread over two floors hold exquisite fabrics and carpets. Exhibits revolve around a theme – say…
- DDepartment of the Interior Museum
Responsible for managing the nation’s natural resources, the Department of the Interior operates this small museum to educate the public about its current…
- RRenwick Gallery
Part of the Smithsonian group, the Renwick Gallery is set in a stately 1859 mansion on the same block of Pennsylvania as the White House. It's emerged as…
- WWhite House Visitor Center
Getting inside the White House can be difficult, so here is your back-up plan. Housed in the splendiferous 1932 Patent Search Room of the Department of…
- SState Department
The headquarters of the American diplomatic corps is a forbidding, well-guarded edifice – modernist, monolithic and unfriendly. In stark contrast are the…
- NNational Academy of Sciences
Made up of approximately 2000 members, including almost 200 Nobel Prize winners, these are the folks the government hits up for scientific advice (whether…
See
