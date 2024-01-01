Today this building is the Chinese restaurant Wok & Roll, but in 1865 it was the boarding house where Abraham Lincoln's assassins met and plotted their scheme. Confederate sympathizer Mary Surratt owned and operated the business. She eventually hanged at Fort McNair for her role in Lincoln's murder – the first white woman executed by the US federal government.
Surratt House Site (Wok & Roll)
Washington, DC
