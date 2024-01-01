National Law Enforcement Museum

The group that operates the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial has built an accompanying museum across the street. Exhibits let visitors explore law enforcement history and feel what it's like to walk in the shoes of law enforcement personnel. Tickets can be booked in advance online.
