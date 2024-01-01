National Law Enforcement Museum

Washington, DC

LoginSave

The group that operates the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial has built an accompanying museum across the street. Exhibits let visitors explore law enforcement history and feel what it's like to walk in the shoes of law enforcement personnel. Tickets can be booked in advance online.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ALEXANDRIA,VA - JUNE 28: George Washington Mount Vernon on June 28, 2014 in Alexandria, VA USA. George Washington Mansion is visited by thousands of people every year.; Shutterstock ID 202385026; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Mount Vernon

    13.49 MILES

    One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.

  • National Air and Space Museum

    National Air and Space Museum

    0.56 MILES

    The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…

  • National Gallery of Art on the National Mall during spring in Washington D.C.

    National Gallery of Art

    0.35 MILES

    Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…

  • 500px Photo ID: 100166741 - Pre-dawn at the Lincoln Memorial. "In this temple, as in the hearts of the people for whom he saved the union, the memory of Abraham Lincoln is enshrined forever."

    Lincoln Memorial

    1.82 MILES

    Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…

  • The Capitol, Washington, DC

    US Capitol

    0.63 MILES

    Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.

  • White House

    White House

    1.03 MILES

    Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…

  • arlington national cemetery

    Arlington National Cemetery

    2.66 MILES

    Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…

View more attractions

Nearby Washington, DC attractions

2. National Building Museum

0.11 MILES

Devoted to architecture and urban design, the museum is housed in a magnificent 1887 edifice modeled after the Renaissance-era Palazzo Farnese in Rome…

5. Surratt House Site (Wok & Roll)

0.29 MILES

Today this building is the Chinese restaurant Wok & Roll, but in 1865 it was the boarding house where Abraham Lincoln's assassins met and plotted their…

6. Navy Memorial & Naval Heritage Center

0.32 MILES

The hunched figure of the Lone Sailor, warding off the wind with his flipped-up pea coat, is an oft-overlooked memorial in the city. The sailor waits…

8. Friendship Arch

0.34 MILES

Colorful, dragon-decorated Friendship Arch – the largest single-span arch in the world – marks the entrance to DC's Chinatown.