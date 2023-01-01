The Town Hall Education, Arts and Recreation Campus (THEARC) has been a cornerstone for community redevelopment in River East and Far Southeast. A multipurpose community center, arts education campus and performance space, the sleek building was the first one of its kind in what was then a neglected area of town. If you want a sense of the pulse of contemporary African American DC, catch a show or see one of the center’s frequent special exhibitions.

THEARC is about a half-mile from the closest Metro; it’s easiest to drive here.