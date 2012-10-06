Sunset Dolphin Kayak Tours

Meet your guides on the beach at the Main Entrance to First Landing State Park ready for one of Virginia Beach's most unique experiences. After a short briefing on safety and kayak operation, your guides will help launch you and your kayak into the Chesapeake Bay where you will enjoy the thrill of kayaking with Atlantic Bottle nose Dolphins off the Shoreline of Virginia Beach while also witnessing a magnificent sunset. Since 1996, We have been offering guided kayak dolphin watching trips to see these amazing creatures during their summer migration off the coast of Virginia. The Sunset Tour combines dolphin watching with a sightseeing tour of landmarks such as The Cape Henry Lighthouses and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. On our Sunset Dolphin Kayak Tour you will likely see dolphins and numerous birds as we paddle along historic Cape Henry in Virginia Beach. Along the way you will also see local landmarks such as the Cape Henry Lighthouses and Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel get lit up by the evening sun as it sinks beyond the horizon of the Bay. Then we will head back to the beach to culminate our amazing day!