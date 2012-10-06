Welcome to Virginia Beach
Small Group Dolphin Kayak Eco-Tour
Meet your guides on the sand at North End Beach. After a short briefing on safety and kayak operation, your guides will help you launch your kayak into the Atlantic Ocean. Follow your guides and paddle along the coast of Virginia Beach while watching for dolphins. You may also see pelicans, ospreys, sea turtles or cow-nose rays. Paddle to the Cape Henry Lighthouses before turning around and paddling back to the launch site.
Wild Horse Tour from Virginia Beach
Choose the perfect day and time for your Wild Horse Tour. Our wild horse tours are year round in Carolla NC, but from April - October this tour will also depart from Pearl's Bay Villa Marina, located at 112 Bay Villa Lane, for a 10-minute ride by our Liquid Limo Water Taxi. After crossing the water, meet your professional guide and get ready for your 2-hour tour.As you ride to the sanctuary sites and refuge areas, see shore birds and more wildlife. Go to Carova Beach and False Cape State Park for amazing photo opportunities. Enjoy private access to the Wild Horse Conservation Easement, where Colonial Spanish Mustangs run free. Learn the history and local lore of Outer Banks from your experienced guide and marvel at the phenomenal views and wildlife sightings. Have the adventure of a lifetime on this Wild Horse Adventure!
Sunset Dolphin Kayak Tours
Meet your guides on the beach at the Main Entrance to First Landing State Park ready for one of Virginia Beach's most unique experiences. After a short briefing on safety and kayak operation, your guides will help launch you and your kayak into the Chesapeake Bay where you will enjoy the thrill of kayaking with Atlantic Bottle nose Dolphins off the Shoreline of Virginia Beach while also witnessing a magnificent sunset. Since 1996, We have been offering guided kayak dolphin watching trips to see these amazing creatures during their summer migration off the coast of Virginia. The Sunset Tour combines dolphin watching with a sightseeing tour of landmarks such as The Cape Henry Lighthouses and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. On our Sunset Dolphin Kayak Tour you will likely see dolphins and numerous birds as we paddle along historic Cape Henry in Virginia Beach. Along the way you will also see local landmarks such as the Cape Henry Lighthouses and Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel get lit up by the evening sun as it sinks beyond the horizon of the Bay. Then we will head back to the beach to culminate our amazing day!
Virginia Beach Indoor Skydiving
When you arrive at the Virginia Beach indoor skydiving location, get started by putting on your provided gear and going through a specialized training session from a flight instructor.Learn how to safely float in a 1,400-horsepower vertical wind tunnel that generates a wall-to-wall cushion of air, commonly used by professional skydivers. You can experience the thrill of skydiving without having to hurl yourself from an airplane. Just about anyone can fly, and no experience is necessary.Once you're inside the enclosed space of the flight chamber, a tunnel operator slowly increases the wind speed until you and your instructor are airborne. Feel your adrenaline start pumping as you 'free fall' at wind speeds reaching 180 mph (290 kph). The stable wind flow keeps you from falling off the column of air, and your instructor is on hand at all times to guide you.The first-time flyer experience takes about 75 minutes from start to finish. Each session includes up to 12 people, but you fly one-on-one with your instructor in the wind tunnel twice for 60 seconds.
1 Hour Virginia Beach Paddleboard Rentals
Coastal Virginia is an ideal place to go exploring on a Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP). These boards are much more stable than you would think, and our highly trained staff will get you started on the right foot with ease. A lesson is a great way to get on the water with a pro by your side. In one hour you will be paddling with confidence and have a good understanding of basic safety principals, managing currents and tides, and navigating through the beautiful channels of Virginia Beach. Rent a Stand Up Paddleboard and launch from our location, pick the board up, or have it delivered. Stand Up Paddleboards are great way to get out on the water, enjoy all that nature has to offer and get some exercise! Paddleboarding gives you the full body work out without even noticing it. Your whole family can have some fun on the water with this easy-to-learn sport.
Dolphin Stand Up Paddleboard Down-Wind Eco-Tour
Meet your guides on the sand at the North End Beach ready for the experience of a lifetime. After a short briefing on safety and Stand Up Paddleboard operation, your guides will help launch you and your paddleboard into the Atlantic Ocean where you will enjoy the thrill of paddleboarding with Atlantic Bottle nose Dolphins off the Shoreline of Virginia Beach. Since 1996, We have been offering guided dolphin watching trips to see these amazing creatures during their summer migration here off the coast of Virginia. By using Stand Up Paddleboards, even the most inexperienced paddler can still enjoy this trip. During the tour you will also see pelicans, ospreys, and a variety of other seabirds as well as the occasional sea turtle or cow-nose ray. The guides will determine which direction of travel is best for that day's conditions so all you have to do is show up at the predetermined location, hop on a board, and cruise downstream while enjoying all amazing sights this trip has to offer.