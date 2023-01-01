DEA Museum

The propaganda is served up with nary a chuckle at this heavy-handed museum brought to you by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Exhibits cover the last 150 years of drug use, from the opium parlors of the 19th century to 1920s cocaine-dispensing apothecaries, on to the trippy days of the 1960s, the crack epidemic of the 1980s, and more recent days of crystal-meth labs and the powder drugs favored by the 24-hour party people of today. The entrance is on S Hayes St.