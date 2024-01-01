Overlooking the Pentagon and adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, three graceful stainless-steel arcs soar 270ft into the air. This shimmering memorial – meant to evoke the contrails of jets – pays tribute to the millions of men and women who served in the air force and its predecessor organizations.
Air Force Memorial
Northern Virginia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.12 MILES
One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
2.84 MILES
The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…
2.95 MILES
Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…
1.68 MILES
Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…
National Museum of African American History & Culture
2.39 MILES
Located in Washington, DC, the sensational National Museum of African American History & Culture is devoted exclusively to the documentation of African…
3.41 MILES
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
2.57 MILES
Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…
1.08 MILES
Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…
Nearby Northern Virginia attractions
0.4 MILES
At this tranquil memorial, 184 illuminated benches honor each man, woman and child killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon,…
0.5 MILES
The propaganda is served up with nary a chuckle at this heavy-handed museum brought to you by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Exhibits cover the last…
0.57 MILES
South of Arlington Cemetery is the Pentagon, the largest office building in the world and the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, the Army, Navy…
4. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
0.64 MILES
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of unidentified US service members from both World Wars and the Korean War. Military guards maintain…
0.73 MILES
This monument commemorates the seven crew members of the Challenger space shuttle, which exploded a few seconds after take off in 1986.
0.73 MILES
One of the most striking monuments in Arlington is the long main mast of the USS Maine. More than 200 US sailors died when it was sunk by explosion in…
0.8 MILES
This controversial 10m-high monument pays respects to the Confederate war dead. Some 32 life-size figures surround a cylindrical mount.
0.93 MILES
An eternal flame flickers beside this simple but moving gravesite – the final resting place for President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis…