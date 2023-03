An eternal flame flickers beside this simple but moving gravesite – the final resting place for President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Arlington National Cemetery Tours buses stop nearby.

Stones of Cape Cod granite pave the area; the clover and sedum growing in the crevices are meant to evoke a Massachusetts field. JFK's brother Bobby is buried 100ft southwest along the path. Youngest brother Ted also lies nearby.