Mount Rogers National Recreation Area

This seriously beautiful area is well worth a visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Hike, fish or cross-country ski among ancient hardwood trees and the state's tallest peak. The 33.4-mile Virginia Creeper Trail, popular with cyclists, passes through it, as does the Appalachian Trail.

The NPS operates nine campgrounds and three cabins in the area; contact park headquarters for details. For food, load up your picnic basket or your backpack in the towns of Abingdon or Marion.

The best way to get to the trails and campsites is by car. The skinny recreation area runs roughly north–south, with I-81 to the west and the Blue Ridge Parkway to the east. The Tennessee and North Carolina borders are nearby.