Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…
Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia
The Blue Ridge Highlands and the Roanoke Valley are two of the most attractive regions in the state, with farm-dotted valleys unfurling between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains. The Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail roll across the mountains here, which are home to scenic rivers, streams and lakes. Old-time mountain music can be heard regularly, and wineries and craft breweries offer tastings in small towns and on mountain slopes. The most rugged part of the region – and the state – is the southwestern tip of Virginia, where mountain music was born. Turn onto any side road and you'll plunge into dark strands of dogwood and fir, and see fast streams and white waterfalls. You might even hear banjos twanging and feet stomping in the distance.
Explore Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia
- OO. Winston Link Museum
Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…
- CChateau Morrisette
The Blue Ridge Mountains form an attractive backdrop at this winery 13 miles southwest of Floyd. Head to the swish tasting room to try the signature Black…
- NNational D-Day Memorial
During WWII, 30 Bedford National Guard soldiers joined the invasion of Normandy. Nineteen were killed in action on D-Day, the highest per capita loss of…
- MMount Rogers National Recreation Area
This seriously beautiful area is well worth a visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Hike, fish or cross-country ski among ancient hardwood trees and the state's…
- SSmith Mountain Lake State Park
Smith Mountain State Park is located on the north shore of an enormous, 32-square-mile reservoir, one of the most popular recreation spots in Southwestern…
- TTaubman Museum of Art
The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…
- HHeartwood
Heartwood is a showcase of regional crafts, cuisine, wine, craft beer and traditional music. There are exhibition spaces, retail galleries, a restaurant …
- MMabry Mill
One of the most photographed buildings in the state, the mill nests in such a gloriously green vale you'll think you've entered the opening chapter of a…
- CCenter in the Square
The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia.
See
O. Winston Link Museum
Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…
See
Chateau Morrisette
The Blue Ridge Mountains form an attractive backdrop at this winery 13 miles southwest of Floyd. Head to the swish tasting room to try the signature Black…
See
National D-Day Memorial
During WWII, 30 Bedford National Guard soldiers joined the invasion of Normandy. Nineteen were killed in action on D-Day, the highest per capita loss of…
See
Mount Rogers National Recreation Area
This seriously beautiful area is well worth a visit for outdoor enthusiasts. Hike, fish or cross-country ski among ancient hardwood trees and the state's…
See
Smith Mountain Lake State Park
Smith Mountain State Park is located on the north shore of an enormous, 32-square-mile reservoir, one of the most popular recreation spots in Southwestern…
See
Taubman Museum of Art
The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…
See
Heartwood
Heartwood is a showcase of regional crafts, cuisine, wine, craft beer and traditional music. There are exhibition spaces, retail galleries, a restaurant …
See
Mabry Mill
One of the most photographed buildings in the state, the mill nests in such a gloriously green vale you'll think you've entered the opening chapter of a…
See
Center in the Square
The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.