Appomattox Court House National Historic Park

At the McLean House in the town of Appomattox Court House, General Robert E Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to General Ulysses S Grant, in effect ending the Civil War. The park comprises more than two-dozen restored buildings; a number are open to visitors, and set with original and period furnishings from 1865.

Highlights include the parlor of the McLean House, where Lee and Grant met; the Clover Hill Tavern, used by Union soldiers to print 30,000 parole passes for Confederate soldiers; and the dry goods–filled Meeks General Store.