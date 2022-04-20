One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
Northern Virginia
Affluent, laid-back and green in both senses of the word, Northern Virginia (NoVa) is DC’s equally refined neighbor. Located just across from the picket fence of the Potomac River, many NoVa communities are basically suburbs of Washington, attached by the Metro. Others are a short drive away. There are plenty of reasons to visit, including historic towns, districts and estates; Civil War sites; important monuments and memorials; and an ever-growing portfolio of wineries.
Explore Northern Virginia
- Mount Vernon
One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
- Arlington National Cemetery
Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…
- PPope-Leighey House
Between 1937 and 1959, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed a series of small-scale houses that he called 'Usonian.' Modest in scale but rich in…
- SSunset Hills Vineyard
A relative newcomer to the Loudon district, this solar-powered 20-acre winery in the Waterford Cluster incorporates meticulously restored and rebuilt…
- TTarara Vineyard
On a bluff overlooking the Potomac, this 475-acre estate is one of the most attractive vineyards in Virginia. The winery has a 6000-sq-ft cave/cellar, and…
- BBreaux Vineyards
The best-known vineyard in the Loudoun Heights cluster, Breaux produces a wide range of wines, the best of which are the the Madeleine Chardonnay and the…
- SSteven F Udvar-Hazy Center
The National Air and Space Museum in the Mall is so awesome they made an attic for it: the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA. It’s three times…
- PPentagon
South of Arlington Cemetery is the Pentagon, the largest office building in the world and the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, the Army, Navy…
- FFredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park
More than 13,000 Americans were killed during the Civil War in four battles fought in a 17-mile radius covered by this park: Fredericksburg,…
