Northern Virginia

Affluent, laid-back and green in both senses of the word, Northern Virginia (NoVa) is DC’s equally refined neighbor. Located just across from the picket fence of the Potomac River, many NoVa communities are basically suburbs of Washington, attached by the Metro. Others are a short drive away. There are plenty of reasons to visit, including historic towns, districts and estates; Civil War sites; important monuments and memorials; and an ever-growing portfolio of wineries.

Explore Northern Virginia

  • Mount Vernon

    One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.

  • Arlington National Cemetery

    Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…

    Pope-Leighey House

    Between 1937 and 1959, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed a series of small-scale houses that he called 'Usonian.' Modest in scale but rich in…

    Sunset Hills Vineyard

    A relative newcomer to the Loudon district, this solar-powered 20-acre winery in the Waterford Cluster incorporates meticulously restored and rebuilt…

    Tarara Vineyard

    On a bluff overlooking the Potomac, this 475-acre estate is one of the most attractive vineyards in Virginia. The winery has a 6000-sq-ft cave/cellar, and…

    Breaux Vineyards

    The best-known vineyard in the Loudoun Heights cluster, Breaux produces a wide range of wines, the best of which are the the Madeleine Chardonnay and the…

    Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center

    The National Air and Space Museum in the Mall is so awesome they made an attic for it: the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, VA. It’s three times…

    Pentagon

    South of Arlington Cemetery is the Pentagon, the largest office building in the world and the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, the Army, Navy…

