Affluent, laid-back and green in both senses of the word, Northern Virginia (NoVa) is DC’s equally refined neighbor. Located just across from the picket fence of the Potomac River, many NoVa communities are basically suburbs of Washington, attached by the Metro. Others are a short drive away. There are plenty of reasons to visit, including historic towns, districts and estates; Civil War sites; important monuments and memorials; and an ever-growing portfolio of wineries.