The Piedmont
Nestled between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the coastal plain, this central tract of Virginia is a mix of forest and gently sloping hills with well-drained, mineral-rich soil – perfect conditions in which to cultivate grapes. More than 100 wineries are located here, alongside rural villages, grand colonial estates, microbreweries, cideries and distilleries. The history-rich cities of Charlottesville and Richmond are popular bases for exploring the region.
See
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Richmond is a cultured city, and this splendid art museum is the cornerstone of the local arts scene. Highlights of its eclectic, world-class collection…
See
Monticello
The house at Monticello is an architectural masterpiece designed and inhabited by Thomas Jefferson, founding father and third US president, who spent 40…
See
University of Virginia
Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia, and designed what he called an 'Academical Village' embodying the spirit of communal living and…
See
Appomattox Court House National Historic Park
At the McLean House in the town of Appomattox Court House, General Robert E Lee surrendered the Army of Northern Virginia to General Ulysses S Grant, in…
See
Poe Museum
Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond…
See
Virginia State Capitol
Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…
See
Montpelier
Thomas Jefferson gets all the attention in these parts, but it's well worth branching out and visiting James Madison's Montpelier, a spectacular estate 25…
See
Pippin Hill
Wonderful views over the rolling plateau of the Piedmont await you at this exemplar of sustainable viticulture. The restaurant has an unapologetically…
See
Blue Mountain Brewery
Located 20 miles from Charlottesville near the gorgeous high slopes of Skyline Drive, Blue Mountain Brewery is some kind of wonderful. These people are…
