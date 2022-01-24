Nestled between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the coastal plain, this central tract of Virginia is a mix of forest and gently sloping hills with well-drained, mineral-rich soil – perfect conditions in which to cultivate grapes. More than 100 wineries are located here, alongside rural villages, grand colonial estates, microbreweries, cideries and distilleries. The history-rich cities of Charlottesville and Richmond are popular bases for exploring the region.