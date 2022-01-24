© Xavier Ascanio / Shutterstock

The Piedmont

Nestled between the Blue Ridge Mountains and the coastal plain, this central tract of Virginia is a mix of forest and gently sloping hills with well-drained, mineral-rich soil – perfect conditions in which to cultivate grapes. More than 100 wineries are located here, alongside rural villages, grand colonial estates, microbreweries, cideries and distilleries. The history-rich cities of Charlottesville and Richmond are popular bases for exploring the region.

Explore The Piedmont

  • Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

    Richmond is a cultured city, and this splendid art museum is the cornerstone of the local arts scene. Highlights of its eclectic, world-class collection…

  • M

    Monticello

    The house at Monticello is an architectural masterpiece designed and inhabited by Thomas Jefferson, founding father and third US president, who spent 40…

  • U

    University of Virginia

    Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia, and designed what he called an 'Academical Village' embodying the spirit of communal living and…

  • Poe Museum

    Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond…

  • Virginia State Capitol

    Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…

  • M

    Montpelier

    Thomas Jefferson gets all the attention in these parts, but it's well worth branching out and visiting James Madison's Montpelier, a spectacular estate 25…

  • P

    Pippin Hill

    Wonderful views over the rolling plateau of the Piedmont await you at this exemplar of sustainable viticulture. The restaurant has an unapologetically…

  • B

    Blue Mountain Brewery

    Located 20 miles from Charlottesville near the gorgeous high slopes of Skyline Drive, Blue Mountain Brewery is some kind of wonderful. These people are…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Piedmont.

  • See

    Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

    Richmond is a cultured city, and this splendid art museum is the cornerstone of the local arts scene. Highlights of its eclectic, world-class collection…

  • See

    Monticello

    The house at Monticello is an architectural masterpiece designed and inhabited by Thomas Jefferson, founding father and third US president, who spent 40…

  • See

    University of Virginia

    Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia, and designed what he called an 'Academical Village' embodying the spirit of communal living and…

  • See

    Poe Museum

    Contains the world's largest collection of manuscripts and memorabilia of poet and horror-writer Edgar Allan Poe, who lived and worked in Richmond…

  • See

    Virginia State Capitol

    Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the capitol building was completed in 1788 and houses the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere – the Virginia…

  • See

    Montpelier

    Thomas Jefferson gets all the attention in these parts, but it's well worth branching out and visiting James Madison's Montpelier, a spectacular estate 25…

  • See

    Pippin Hill

    Wonderful views over the rolling plateau of the Piedmont await you at this exemplar of sustainable viticulture. The restaurant has an unapologetically…

  • See

    Blue Mountain Brewery

    Located 20 miles from Charlottesville near the gorgeous high slopes of Skyline Drive, Blue Mountain Brewery is some kind of wonderful. These people are…

Guidebooks

Learn more about The Piedmont

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.